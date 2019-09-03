Pedestrian, 84, fatally struck by dump truck in NDG
An 84-year-old woman was killed on Terrebonne St. (photo: Andrei Khabad / CTV Montreal)
A 84-year-old woman is dead after she was struck by a dump truck in NDG.
The incident happened at 1:20 p.m. on Terrebonne St. near Girouard Ave.
She woman's death was confirmed at the scene.
Police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said the driver, a man in his 50s, was transported to hospital to be treated for shock.
Police are asking people to avoid the area as collision experts determine how exactly the incident occurred.
