A 84-year-old woman is dead after she was struck by a dump truck in NDG.

The incident happened at 1:20 p.m. on Terrebonne St. near Girouard Ave.

She woman's death was confirmed at the scene.

Police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said the driver, a man in his 50s, was transported to hospital to be treated for shock.

Police are asking people to avoid the area as collision experts determine how exactly the incident occurred.