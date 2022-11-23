Pedestrian, 69, struck and killed by bus in Sherbrooke, Que.

A 69-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by a bus while crossing the street late Tuesday afternoon in Sherbrooke, Que.

The incident occurred around 5:00 p.m. on McManamy Street, in the city's west end.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to Sherbrooke police. The driver of the Société de transport de Sherbrooke bus was treated for nervous shock.

Several witnesses were present at the collision and gave investigators their version of events.

Police say the incident does not appear to be criminal in nature.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 23, 2022.