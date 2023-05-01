Pedestrian, 66, hit by car in Montreal suffers serious injuries

A man is recovering from serious upper-body injuries after being hit by a car while crossing the street in Montreal’s Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough Monday afternoon.

Montreal police (SPVM) say officers were called to the intersection of Fleury Street East and Papineau Avenue around 3:35 p.m.

The 19-year-old driver was going north on Papineau Avenue when he hit the 66-year-old pedestrian, say police.

The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and has since stabilized.

The driver stopped at the scene and is not facing charges right now, say police. The investigation is ongoing.