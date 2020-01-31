MONTREAL -- A 55-year-old woman is in critical condition in hospital after she was struck by a truck Friday morning in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough.

Montreal police say a 911 call was made at 7:30 a.m. about the collision at Côte-Vertu Boulevard and Beaulac Street.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman lying unconscious on the ground with no visible injuries. She was transported to hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Police say the truck was leaving a business entrance on the north side of Côte-Vertu Boulevard and was turning west when it struck the pedestrian on the sidewalk.

The driver, a 67-year-old man, was treated for shock.

Investigators are at the scene. Côte-Vertu Boulevard is currently closed between Beaulac and Begin streets.