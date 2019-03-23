

CTV Montreal





A young woman who was hit by a city bus Friday night is now in stable condition, according to police.

She was transported to hospital with critical injuries after an STM bus struck her at the intersection of Jean-Talon St. and 24th Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

According to initial reports, the bus was in the eastbound lane on Jean-Talon, but struck the pedestrian while attempting to turn north on 24th Avenue.

The bus driver, a 63-year-old man, was taken to hospital and treated for shock.