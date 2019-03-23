Featured Video
Pedestrian, 21, struck by city bus in St. Michel
According to initial reports, the bus was in the eastbound lane on Jean-Talon, but struck the 21-year-old pedestrian while attempting to turn north on 24th Avenue. (CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, March 23, 2019 8:38AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, March 23, 2019 9:46AM EDT
A young woman who was hit by a city bus Friday night is now in stable condition, according to police.
She was transported to hospital with critical injuries after an STM bus struck her at the intersection of Jean-Talon St. and 24th Avenue around 9:30 p.m.
According to initial reports, the bus was in the eastbound lane on Jean-Talon, but struck the pedestrian while attempting to turn north on 24th Avenue.
The bus driver, a 63-year-old man, was taken to hospital and treated for shock.
