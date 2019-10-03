Ped Day Child Care Program
Published Thursday, October 3, 2019 10:11AM EDT
Starts Oct 15th
$25 per child
7:30am-6:00pm
Need child care for ped days? sign them up for our new program
trained staff! fun activities! safe environment! Program is non-denominational
Program based on the riverside school board calendar
to register or for more information please call 450-672-5560 or email barnabas@bellnet.ca
all registrations must be in by the Tuesday prior the ped day.
