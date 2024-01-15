MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Pay increases of up to 24 per cent part of proposed deal with Quebec teachers' union

    A workbook is seen on a student's desk in an elementary school classroom. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck) A workbook is seen on a student's desk in an elementary school classroom. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
    Share

    Teachers who haven't reached the top of their pay scale would receive salary increases ranging from 20 to 24 per cent over five years under an agreement in principle with the Fédération des syndicats de l'enseignement (FSE-CSQ) and the provincial government.

    CTV News has confirmed that teachers who are at the top of the scale, who represent the majority, would see an increase of 17.4 per cent, according to the proposed deal.

    A teacher at the highest level (16) on the pay scale who receives a $92,027 salary currently, for example, would reach $109,121 by the 2026-2027 school year. Teachers at level 6 would see the highest increase at 24.5 per cent.

    The union represents more than 95,000 teachers across Quebec, or about 60 per cent of unionized teachers in the province.

    Under the terms of the agreement in principle, Quebec will also allocate about $74 million in special funding aimed at adding support resources in classes and reducing class sizes.

    Union meetings are scheduled to be held soon so that members can vote on the deal.

    The CSQ union is one of four major unions that formed an alliance of 420,000 workers known as the common front, which held 11 strike days in November and December.

    Another education union, the Fédération Autonome de l'Enseignement, went on strike for a total of 22 days.

    The FAE has also reached a deal in principle for its 66,000 members, who are set to vote on the proposal in the coming weeks.

    With files from The Canadian Press

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What experts think of Loblaw ending its 50 per cent discounts on last-day sale items

    As consumers struggle with inflation and rising food prices, Canada’s largest supermarket chain is facing criticism for cutting discounts on its most affordable items. Loblaw Companies Ltd. and their stores across Canada are adjusting their 50 per cent discount for last-day sale items — products that will expire the following day or soon after — to 30 per cent.

    Mastermind Toys lays off 272 employees as sale to Unity closes

    Mastermind Toys has laid off about 272 employees as the retailer is turned over to new ownership. In filings made with an Ontario court this month, a monitor representing the toy chain said termination notices have been provided to 232 employees who new owner Unity Acquisitions Inc. will not retain.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News