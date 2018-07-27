Featured Video
Patriquin on politics: Doug Ford-style slashing unlikely in Montreal, Lepage's 'democratic reckoning'
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, July 27, 2018 8:36PM EDT
Political analyst Martin Patriquin with the week's political round-up:
- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is cutting Toronto city councillors, because he wants to stick it to Toronto and appeal to his base; but this isn't something we'll likely see here in Montreal, Patriquin posits.
- A second Robert Lepage play has been cancelled, a grassroots movement that Patriquin calls a "democratic reckoning."
Watch the video for the full interview.
