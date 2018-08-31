Featured Video
Patriquin on politics: CAQ walks tightrope, Trump talks tough on NAFTA
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, August 31, 2018 7:28PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 31, 2018 8:23PM EDT
The CAQ is walking a tightrope on the hot-button supply management issue -- just like party leader Francois Legault has had to do on sovereignty -- due to duelling demographics within his base.
An unguarded moment makes the Toronto Star – U.S. President Donald Trump says he’s not making any compromises on NAFTA negotiations with Canada. Is it bluster? Is it a lie?
And the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project has burst, figuratively speaking – and it destroys the Liberals’ conceit on this issue.
Political analyst Martin Patriquin offers his thoughts on this week in politics.
Watch the video for the full interview.
