Patrick Roy returns to Remparts as coach and GM
Former Montreal Canadiens goalie Patrick Roy waves to the crowd during a ceremony retiring his number 33 jersey before the team's NHL game against the Boston Bruins in Montreal on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 26, 2018 12:11PM EDT
QUEBEC -- Patrick Roy is returning to the Quebec Remparts as coach and general manager.
The Hall of Fame goaltender confirmed Thursday that he has signed a two-year contract with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League team.
The 52-year-old Roy previously acted as part-owner, coach and GM of the Remparts from 2003-13, winning a Memorial Cup in 2006.
He has been out of hockey since serving as coach and vice-president of hockey operations for the Colorado Avalanche from 2013 to 2016.
Roy said he started thinking about a return when Philippe Boucher resigned as coach and GM of the Remparts two weeks ago.
In his previous stint, Roy was an emotional presence behind the Remparts bench who boosted ticket sales around the league. He also consistently put together contending teams.
He returns to a team that has moved out of the Quebec Colisee into the 18,259-seat Videotron Centre and which is now owned by media company Quebecor.
Latest Montreal News
- Women's groups call on Education Minister to address sexual assault in elementary and high schools
- REM construction ends weekend Deux Montagnes, Mascouche train service
- Bill Cosby convicted of sexually assaulting Canadian woman
- Thief accused of drugging seniors
- Hydro Quebec wants to change how it charges for electricity