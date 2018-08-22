Featured Video
Pasta Night
Published Wednesday, August 22, 2018 1:58PM EDT
The Youth of 180 Church in Laval is hosting a Pasta Night to raise funds for the Church.
When: Friday, September 7, 2018 at 6:30 pm
Where: 3190 Rue Delaunay Laval, QC H7L 5E1
Cost: Early Bird $35. per adult and $15 for children 12 years old and under tickets must be purchased by Sunday, August 19th 2018
Cost post August 19th, 2018 is $40 per adult and $20 for children 12 years old and under
Please register on-line at theoneeighty.ca/pastanight
