The Youth of 180 Church in Laval is hosting a Pasta Night to raise funds for the Church.

When:  Friday, September 7, 2018 at 6:30 pm

Where:  3190 Rue Delaunay Laval, QC H7L 5E1

Cost:  Early Bird $35. per adult and $15 for children 12 years old and under tickets must be purchased by Sunday, August 19th 2018

Cost post August 19th, 2018 is $40 per adult and $20 for children 12 years old and under

 

 Please register on-line at    theoneeighty.ca/pastanight