MONTREAL -- Quebec Premier François Legault was vaccinated Friday afternoon in Montreal under the eye of media cameras.

Highly publicized and broadcast live, he received a shot of the vaccine at the Olympic Stadium, which has been transformed into a large vaccination centre.

A health professional inserted the needle in the premier's left, a moment met with applause by medical staff and others on site.

"I would like to take this opportunity to tell all Quebecers to go and make an appointment when it's your turn. It's important to get vaccinated," he said at a news conference afterwards. "It doesn't hurt. It's like a passport to our freedom."

Born in 1957 and 63 years old, Legault waited until it was his age group's turn to be vaccinated and did not receive any special privileges. Legault's wife, Isabelle Brais, reported on her Instagram account that she also received her vaccine on Friday at the Universite de Montreal's MIL campus.

Last week, Health Minister Christian Dubé received his vaccination at the Olympic Stadium.

The Minister responsible for seniors, Marguerite Blais, was also vaccinated.

Authorities hope that elected officials will set an example, dispel fears and encourage people to get vaccinated.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2021