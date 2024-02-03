MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Passing down tradition at the Kahnawake ice-fishing derby

    Handmade tip-ups are installed at the Kahnawake ice fishing derby. (CTV News/Olivia O'Malley) Handmade tip-ups are installed at the Kahnawake ice fishing derby. (CTV News/Olivia O'Malley)
    Kahnawake's annual winter carnival has reached its midway point, with one of the main events on Saturday: the ice fishing derby.

    More than a dozen took part in the family-friendly tournament, gunning for the longest catch.

    For organizer Kirby Joe Diabo, it was his first time drilling into the ice this season.

    "We didn't have a lot of ice. We weren't sure if it was going to work, but it's been cold out, and the ice is ready -- we're good," said Diabo, who runs the REEL UM IN bait shop.

    The popular winter sport is a lifestyle for many families in Kahnawake.

    Diabo's father taught him how to fish, and then he taught his own boys.

    The avid fisherman also builds traditional ice-fishing "tip-ups," based on his father's original design.

    "It's good to share the knowledge, but it's awesome. We don't just fish; we do a lot of teaching, too," said Diabo.

    The device works like a see-saw: when fish bite, the tip goes up and down.

    There's a lot of patience involved -- but when something's at the end of the line, it's worth the wait... no matter the size.

    "It's the adrenalin rush, I guess, because you wait for so long, and then finally something happens where you're going to catch a fish," said Diabo's son, Kaymen Diabo. "That's the excitement."  

