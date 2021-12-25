MONTREAL -- Dozens of passengers were removed from an airplane after two out of ten tires were punctured upon landing in Montreal Saturday.

The affected aircraft was an Airbus A330 travelling from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, carrying 83 passengers and 10 crew members.

"Upon landing at Montreal shortly before noon, two tires were punctured preventing the aircraft from driving to the gate," wrote an Air Canada spokesperson in an email to CTV News.

There were no reported injuries. Authorities say they're not sure why exactly the tires were punctured, and that they've opened an investigation into the incident.