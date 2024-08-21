MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Passe-Partout costume heavily damaged in flooding at Tele-Quebec

    Water gushes from a major water main break in Montreal. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Water gushes from a major water main break in Montreal. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
    Share

    A small jewel of television heritage is in peril: the original costume worn by the Passe-Partout character was “badly damaged” by a burst pipe that flooded Télé-Québec in Montreal last week.

    Télé-Québec president Marie Collin herself took matters into her own hands to try and save it, Culture and Communications Minister Mathieu Lacombe said on Wednesday.

    “The CEO of Télé-Québec has taken charge of it personally, she's dealing with a restoration company, so we don't yet know if it's going to be saved, but we're working on it,” Lacombe told a press scrum before a cabinet meeting.

    He confirmed that the public broadcaster had suffered serious damage as a result of the City of Montreal's seven-foot pipe break.

    Administrative archives and computer and electronic equipment were submerged, but not the television archives, he added.

    The disaster did not affect Télé-Québec broadcasts, because a tried-and-tested contingency plan was put in place, he added. As a result, Télé-Québec continues to operate from another location in the west end of Montreal.

    Passe-Partout is one of the characters in a legendary French-language series of the same name first broadcast in 1977.

    This children's series has gone through several iterations, but the original Passe-Partout character was played by Marie Eykel.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 21, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News