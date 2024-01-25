MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Party Quebecois leader refuses to debate Quebec Solidaire MNA alone

    Parti Quebecois (PQ) leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon (right) does not want to debate Quebec Solidaire (QS) Guillaume Cliche-Rivard (left) alone on the issue of immigration. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot; Karoline Boucher Parti Quebecois (PQ) leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon (right) does not want to debate Quebec Solidaire (QS) Guillaume Cliche-Rivard (left) alone on the issue of immigration. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot; Karoline Boucher
    Share

    Parti Quebecois (PQ) leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon does not want to debate Quebec Solidaire (QS) Guillaume Cliche-Rivard alone on the issue of immigration.

    "If a television network invites the five leaders to explain their position on immigration and to debate it, Paul will be happy to be there," said PQ director of communications Louis Lyonnais, in a letter. "Paul received a similar request from [Quebec Conservative Party leader] Éric Duhaime, who wanted to debate the issue one-on-one a month ago. With four MNAs, our leader is not at the service of the other opposition parties who want to show off. His interlocutor is François Legault."

    On Wednesday, after their online spat on immigration earlier in the week, Cliche-Rivard invited Plamondon to a TV debate.

    "We can continue to debate by text, but I think Quebecers deserve to hear it in person. The leader of the Parti Québécois often says that it's healthy to debate and exchange ideas. That's why I'm inviting him today to formally debate immigration in a televised debate," said the Solidaire MNA in a news release.

    Earlier this week, the two men engaged in a war of figures on social networks on the subject of immigration, while accusing each other of polarising the debate.

    In his news release, Cliche-Rivard deplored the fact that the PQ leader had not answered one of his questions: "Who do we exclude if we want to drastically reduce immigration to Quebec? The foreign students who are helping to make Quebec a major centre of education and research? The farm workers who work to feed Quebec? The orderlies in our health-care network? The workers who assemble wind turbine blades in Gaspé?"

    Last week, Plamondon said his party would reassess its permanent immigration thresholds, currently set at 35,000 new arrivals per year, arguing that the situation had changed significantly since the last election. Instead, Quebec Solidaire is proposing permanent immigration thresholds of between 60,000 and 80,000 per year.

    The PQ and QS also have opposing views on the issue of temporary immigrants. While QS claims that their increase in Quebec is linked in particular to the shortage of workers, the PQ maintains instead that, according to economists, "the effect of immigration on the labour shortage is nil."

    There are currently more than half a million temporary immigrants in Quebec.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 25, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Which insurance policies do I absolutely need, and which are nice-to-haves?

    With an overwhelming number of insurance types to choose from, it can be difficult to differentiate between the crucial and the nice-to-haves. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew provides an overview of some of the most popular types of policies and what they cover.

    These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    The lone survivor in a plane crash in the Northwest Territories is taken to hospital, toxic drug deaths in British Columbia reach a new record and how a Newfoundland man's search for the best fish and chips went viral. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News