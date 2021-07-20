MONTREAL -- Parts of southern Quebec are under a severe thunderstorm warning.

Environment Canada issued an alert for the Huntington, Soulanges and Valleyfield areas late Monday afternoon, however, those regions are no longer under a severe thunderstorm warning.

A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for Richelieu Valley - Saint-Hyacinthe.

"Winds in excess of 90 km/h and 2 cm hail are possible with these storms," the weather agency stated.