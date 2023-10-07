Montreal

    • Parts of Quebec under rainfall warning, localized flooding on some Montreal streets

    Water accumulated on several Montreal streets Saturday after between 50 and 60 millimetres of rain fell on the metro area between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

    And there's more on the way. Parts of central Quebec, from the U.S. border to remote regions north of the Laurentian Mountains -- including Montreal -- are subject to rainfall warnings as Environment Canada forecasts some areas could receive between 40 and 70 millimetres of additional rain through Sunday morning.

    Environment Canada meteorologist Dominic Martel said Saturday morning that the Montreal area was on track to slightly exceed the 80-millimetre rainfall total the federal weather agency had initially predicted for Thanksgiving weekend.

    The agency further warns of possible, "localized flooding in low-lying areas." In some parts of Montreal, water overflowed street curbs, spilling onto sidewalks and private property.

    Higher-elevation areas of central Quebec could see as much as 100 millimetres of additional rainfall through Sunday, the Environment Canada warning states.

    Between 50 and 80 millimetres of rain are expected further east, in areas along the St. Lawrence River northeast of Quebec City, between Saturday evening and Sunday evening

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 7., 2023. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Hamas says it is holding dozens of Israeli soldiers captured in surprise incursion

    Israel's national rescue service says the death toll has risen to 70 in the Hamas militant group's incursion in southern Israel. The Magen David Adom service says hundreds of people are also wounded in serious condition. The figures make Saturday the deadliest day of fighting on the Israeli side in decades.

    Does AI pose a risk to humanity? Innovation Minister won't say

    Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne says his job is to move 'from fear to opportunity' when it comes to the development and regulation of artificial intelligence, but when pressed on whether he believes the exponentially advancing technology poses a risk to humanity, he wouldn't say.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News