Parts of Quebec under rainfall warning, localized flooding on some Montreal streets
Water accumulated on several Montreal streets Saturday after between 50 and 60 millimetres of rain fell on the metro area between Friday evening and Saturday morning.
And there's more on the way. Parts of central Quebec, from the U.S. border to remote regions north of the Laurentian Mountains -- including Montreal -- are subject to rainfall warnings as Environment Canada forecasts some areas could receive between 40 and 70 millimetres of additional rain through Sunday morning.
Environment Canada meteorologist Dominic Martel said Saturday morning that the Montreal area was on track to slightly exceed the 80-millimetre rainfall total the federal weather agency had initially predicted for Thanksgiving weekend.
The agency further warns of possible, "localized flooding in low-lying areas." In some parts of Montreal, water overflowed street curbs, spilling onto sidewalks and private property.
Higher-elevation areas of central Quebec could see as much as 100 millimetres of additional rainfall through Sunday, the Environment Canada warning states.
Between 50 and 80 millimetres of rain are expected further east, in areas along the St. Lawrence River northeast of Quebec City, between Saturday evening and Sunday evening
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 7., 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
-
WEATHER ALERT
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Hamas says it is holding dozens of Israeli soldiers captured in surprise incursion
Israel's national rescue service says the death toll has risen to 70 in the Hamas militant group's incursion in southern Israel. The Magen David Adom service says hundreds of people are also wounded in serious condition. The figures make Saturday the deadliest day of fighting on the Israeli side in decades.
LIVE Hamas attacked Israel and Netanyahu says his country is 'at war.' Follow live updates
The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip have carried out an unprecedented, multifront attack on Israel, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations and catching the country off-guard on a major holiday.
Trudeau, Poilievre condemn Hamas attack on Israel
Canada's federal leaders are condemning a surprise assault by the Hamas militant group on Saturday in what has become the deadliest attack in Israel in years.
Philippe will be no Lee, but accumulating weather damage makes Nova Scotia vulnerable
Post-tropical storm Philippe is not expected to hit the Maritimes with the same raging winds and storm surge wrought by post-tropical cyclone Lee last month, but a Halifax-area councillor says her region is still vulnerable.
Does AI pose a risk to humanity? Innovation Minister won't say
Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne says his job is to move 'from fear to opportunity' when it comes to the development and regulation of artificial intelligence, but when pressed on whether he believes the exponentially advancing technology poses a risk to humanity, he wouldn't say.
W5 Exclusive 'I wanted to collapse': A Canadian grandmother's journey from romance scam victim to unwitting drug mule
Suzana Thayer's story began as an investigation into a romance scam. Bilked out of more than $200,000, her search for love took her from the world of online dating to Ethiopia to meet the 'man of her dreams' -- and eventually to a Hong Kong prison after cocaine was found hidden inside buttons on clothing in her suitcase.
Canada's underground economy surged to $68.5 billion in 2021: StatCan
Canada’s underground economy was estimated to be $68.5 billion in 2021, representing 2.7 per cent of the total GDP, according to a report from Statistics Canada.
Woman in Canada facing terrorism charge: RCMP
A 29-year-old woman is facing a terrorism related offence for her alleged participation in the activities of ISIS, according to the RCMP.
Safeway issues turkey recall on eve of Thanksgiving long weekend
Safeway issued a turkey recall early Friday evening, right on the cusp of the Thanksgiving long weekend.
Toronto
-
Here's why Toronto is ranked one of the best cities in the world
Toronto is among the world’s top 25 cities, according to a recent ranking.
-
SIU called in to investigate Brampton incident in which suspect allegedly bit officer
Ontario’s special investigations unit (SIU) has been called in to inspect an incident between Peel Regional Police and a 21-year-old man on Friday night.
-
Airbnb watchdog flags hundreds of Toronto condos as ‘ghost hotels’
A Canadian Airbnb watchdog has sounded alarm bells over the number of condo buildings in Toronto acting as “ghost hotels.”
Atlantic
-
Rainfall and wind warnings issued in the Maritimes ahead of Philippe
Special weather statements have been upgraded to warnings for parts of the Maritimes ahead of the arrival of post-tropical storm Philippe.
-
Great white shark draws a crowd in Cape Breton before dying on shore
Video of a great white shark swimming near North Bay Wharf in Ingonish, N.S., on Thursday has been shared thousands of times, and is the talk of the community.
-
Canada's dramatic summer weather has altered the fall colours this year: researchers
The customary reds, oranges and yellows of the trees, marking the arrival of fall, may have appeared early this year, or not at all.
London
-
Syringe used in St. Thomas armed robbery
Police said that a 21-year-old St. Thomas resident had allegedly robbed a downtown business using a syringe as a weapon to threaten staff.
-
What’s open and closed in London, Ont. this Thanksgiving Monday
As many gather to celebrate Thanksgiving, whether it be over dinner, under a warm blanket, or outside with some hot chocolate, some businesses and city services will be operating while others won’t be.
-
Five suspects in custody after teen boy kidnapped while walking down Woodstock, Ont. street
Five people, including a suspect from Alberta, are in custody after a 15-year-old boy was kidnapped on Thursday morning and was later abandoned in the middle of a field.
Northern Ontario
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Families in anguish as Quebec truck driver charged in fatal northern Ont. crash eludes police
Two grieving families in northern Ontario have hired a private investigator to track down a truck driver who skipped court after being charged in a fatal collision last year.
-
Northern Ont. mom wants answers after autistic child left alone with deceased father
The Sault Ste. Marie mother of an autistic, non-verbal child who was left alone with her deceased father is searching for answers.
-
Trudeau, Poilievre condemn Hamas attack on Israel
Canada's federal leaders are condemning a surprise assault by the Hamas militant group on Saturday in what has become the deadliest attack in Israel in years.
Calgary
-
Investigation underway after dead woman discovered in vehicle in Sundre, Alta.
An investigation is underway after a woman died Friday afternoon in Sundre.
-
Safeway issues turkey recall on eve of Thanksgiving long weekend
Safeway issued a turkey recall early Friday evening, right on the cusp of the Thanksgiving long weekend.
-
Final weekend for fall colours at Banff, as park announces area closure east of Fenlands Rec Centre
If you haven't headed to Lake Louise or Moraine Lake to enjoy the fall colours, this weekend might be your last chance.
Kitchener
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stops by K-W Oktoberfest opening
The 55th Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest is officially underway.
-
After a shocking court case, here's how Lucas Shortreed's family wants to remember him
Lucas Shortreed’s mom considers the Friday before Thanksgiving the anniversary of her son’s death.
-
OHL roundup: Oktoberfest celebrations, wins, and losses across the league
The OHL sees Oktoberfest celebrations in Kitchener, a dominating win for Guelph, and an anticipated home opener for the Brantford Bulldogs.
Vancouver
-
'Plethora' of new charges laid against Abbotsford prolific offender, police say
A prolific offender is facing a "plethora" of new charges after fleeing from officers in a stolen vehicle in Abbotsford, police say.
-
3 dead after small plane crashes in Chilliwack, B.C.
Authorities have confirmed three people are dead after a small plane crashed in Chilliwack, B.C., Friday afternoon.
-
Canada's top Mountie sits down with CTV News to discuss B.C. policing issues
A little more than six months after being appointed, Canada's top Mountie is on his first official trip to British Columbia.
Edmonton
-
Evander Kane's two-point game leads Oilers past Kraken 3-1 in pre-season play
Jack Campbell has laid his claim to be the starting goaltender for the Edmonton Oilers once again.
-
Edmonton officer who joined 'Freedom Convoy' rally lost $100K in pay but back in uniform
An Edmonton constable who spoke at a "Freedom Convoy" rally, thanked protesters and posted a video suggesting vaccine mandates were "unlawful" and "unsafe" was sanctioned ten months of pay before being permitted to return to the job.
-
Investigation underway after dead woman discovered in vehicle in Sundre, Alta.
An investigation is underway after a woman died Friday afternoon in Sundre.
Windsor
-
Stolen car found after reported collision
The car, a Volkswagon Jetta, was allegedly stolen from a driveway on the north side of Chatham.
-
Refugee claimants transferred to Windsor amid Toronto shelter crisis
Officials in Windsor say the city is more than capable of accommodating approximately 50 refugee claimants who have been transferred to the city from Toronto.
-
Questions raised over future of Windsor’s Safepoint site amid provincial review
Windsor’s downtown Consumption and Treatment Site (CTS), Safepoint, has been open since the spring but questions are looming after the province announced it is pausing the approvals of new sites while it reviews a fatal shooting outside a CTS site in Toronto.
Regina
-
Sask. government pledges $90M to ease homelessness, addictions crisis
The Saskatchewan government has announced nearly $90 million in combined funding to address homelessness, mental health and addictions.
-
'He was the best': Fans remember Rider legend George Reed at celebration of life
On Friday, classic green and white jerseys filled the room at the International Trade Centre, as Rider nation gathered to celebrate Reed’s life.
-
Riders look to snap losing slide against Ti-Cats
On Saturday, the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-9) will look to snap their four game losing streak against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (7-8) at Mosaic Stadium.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police step up patrols outside synagogues, mosques after Hamas attack in Israel
Ottawa police say there will be more patrols around synagogues and mosques this weekend after Hamas militants attacked Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip Saturday.
-
Person rescued from Cambridge Street fire in life-threatening condition
Ottawa firefighters rescued a person from an apartment fire Friday evening. Paramedics said the individual was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
-
Trudeau, Poilievre condemn Hamas attack on Israel
Canada's federal leaders are condemning a surprise assault by the Hamas militant group on Saturday in what has become the deadliest attack in Israel in years.
Saskatoon
-
Cats take over home in Caswell Hills amid growing stray crisis
In the neighbourhood of Caswell Hills, a house was found overrun not by people but by dozens of cats. A concerned neighbour brought the situation to light.
-
Greg Fertuck is his own lawyer. Now he might be his own witness.
Greg Fertuck has no lawyer of his own to ask him questions, but he could testify in his own murder trial
-
Sask. government pledges $90M to ease homelessness, addictions crisis
The Saskatchewan government has announced nearly $90 million in combined funding to address homelessness, mental health and addictions.