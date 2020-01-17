MONTREAL -- The partner of a 33-year-old woman who was killed at a home in Mascouche, about 45 km north of Montreal, is expected to appear in Joliette court Friday to face charges in her death.

The victim, Jaël Cantin, died in hospital Thursday after she was found in a home on des Anglais Road. At the time, Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said officers also found an injured man in his 30s in the home.

He was later arrested in connection with the woman's death.

SQ spokesperson Eloïse Cossette says officers also found six children in the home. She adds the children are "important witnesses" to the incident and were interviewed by police.

Cossette told CTV News officers are investigating several theories, including domestic violence.

This is a developing story that will be updated.