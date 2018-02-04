

The Canadian Press





On Sunday, PQ leader Jean Francois Lisee welcomed a new star candidate into the mix: Christian Picard, a member of Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante’s administration.

Picard is now a candidate in the Chambly riding for the 2018 provincial election, and Lisee hopes Picard will help rejuvenate the party's image and win the seat currently held by the CAQ.

"We have proposals for this century, and the CAQ -- many times -- has proposals from the last century," Lisee said at Sunday's gathering.

Picard, who currently serves as the Lachine borough cabinet director, and previously held the position of chief of staff for the Quebec Environment Ministry.

He has a long history in politics, with strong ties to the PQ and the Bloc Quebecois.

He served as chief of staff for Quebec's Environment minister under Pauline Marois, and played an important part in helping Valerie Plante get elected as Montreal's mayor.

On Friday, Lisee announced a shuffle of his team as part of an effort to rejuvenate the image of the PQ. Last week, he announced that former competitor Veronique Hivon would run as his deputy party leader.

The PQ caucus will meet on Monday in Quebec City in advance of the National Assembly’s new term.