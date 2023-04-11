Parti Quebecois wants to create a separate agency responsible for animal welfare

Around 100 husky puppies were rescued from a sled dog company that was raided by police and shut down after abuse was discovered including dozens of dogs frozen to death in freezers. SOURCE: Shay lee Around 100 husky puppies were rescued from a sled dog company that was raided by police and shut down after abuse was discovered including dozens of dogs frozen to death in freezers. SOURCE: Shay lee

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What we know about victims of the Louisville bank shooting

Tributes were growing Monday for the five people slain in a shooting at a Louisville bank, with friends sharing details of their lives and mourners gathering at vigils. Details were also emerging about some of the wounded, including a rookie officer who was just recently sworn in.

Two people embrace outside of a building where a shooting took place in Louisville, Ky., Monday, April 10, 2023. (Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP)

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon