Parti Quebecois wants to create a separate agency responsible for animal welfare

The Parti Québécois (PQ) is proposing to create a government agency that would be responsible for animal welfare in Quebec.

Currently, this issue is covered by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ).

According to PQ MNA Pascal Bérubé, there is a possible conflict of interest, since the ministry is responsible for both agri-food policies and farm animal welfare.

For the MNA, it is also problematic that the supervision of the treatment of companion animals is carried out most of the time by non-profit organizations (NPO)

Bérubé would like to establish an independent agency which would report to the Department of Justice.

The new agency would have investigative powers and could follow up on cases of animal cruelty.