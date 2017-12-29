Parti Quebecois raking in more crowd-sourced money than their counterparts
Published Friday, December 29, 2017
The Parti Québécois comes first in terms of popular funding, according to the most recent data from the Chief Electoral Officer of Québec for 2017.
According to the CEO, the PQ has raised approximately $ 755,000, compared to about $ 650,000 for the Quebec Liberal Party. Québec solidaire raised close to $295,000, according to the figures.
The Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ), which dominated the most recent polls, finished the year in the last rank of the main parties in terms of political contributions.
