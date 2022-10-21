Parti Quebecois MNAs refuse to swear oath to King Charles III

Fourteen out of 125 elected members in the end have refused to swear allegiance to His Majesty King Charles III, a first in Quebec.

This represents 11 per cent of the national assembly.

On Friday, it was the Parti Quebecois's (PQ) turn to defy the Constitutional Act of 1867 by taking only one of the two compulsory oaths, the one to the people of Quebec.

The 11 Québec solidaire (QS) members led the way on Wednesday when they were sworn in at the Salon rouge, refusing to take the oath to the king which they described as "archaic."

In the election campaign, the PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon initiated the process and swore that he would not take the oath to the Crown.

He recently said he hoped that the elected representatives would be able to reach an agreement to allow half-sworn members to sit in parliament.

The 90 CAQ MNAs and 21 Liberals did not hesitate to take both oaths last Tuesday.