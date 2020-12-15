MONTREAL -- Parti Quebecois MNA Harold LeBel was arrested Tuesday morning for sexual assault, according to media reports.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) confirmed that a 58-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in Rimouski, in connection with a file of a sexual nature, without however specifying his identity.

Lebel, 58, is the Member of the National Assembly for Rimouski.

The arrested person will be met by investigators over the next few hours.

PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is scheduled to address the media Tuesday morning.

The SQ did not want to give details about who was the victim of the assault, but TVA reported that it was an elected member of the National Assembly.

LeBel has been a member of the Parti Quebecois since 2014. He is currently the party's spokesperson for employment, social solidarity, the fight against poverty and independent community action.

The PQ's public relations officer Lucas Medernach would not comment on the arrest.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2020.