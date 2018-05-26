Parti Quebecois expected to launch election campaign Saturday
PQ leader Jean-Francois Lisee
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, May 26, 2018 8:53AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 26, 2018 10:17AM EDT
The Parti Quebecois is launching its election campaign on Saturday.
Two-day @partiquebecois convention starts today in Drummondville. Leader @JFLisee continues to defend sovereignty even though both parties leading in the polls (#Liberals and #CAQ) have said they do not want a referendum. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/a7UGjeffon— Kelly Greig (@KellyGreig) May 26, 2018
The party will present its electoral platform during their national council - and it promises to be critical, one of the last chances to move ahead in the polls before the upcoming October election.
On language @partiquebecois says a main focus is French education for English students- it says it wants to retain English-born bilingual students instead of “giving them a diploma and a ticket to Toronto” @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/xF0Xv1PW5T— Kelly Greig (@KellyGreig) May 26, 2018
Party president Gabrielle Lemieux firmly believes it is possible to turn things around for the party and "bounce back."
According to recent polls, the Parti Quebecois remain stagnant - ranking third with a 20 per cent voting intention, far behind their opponents the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) and the Liberal Party.
But in an interview with The Canadian Press Friday, Lemieux recalled an old saying in politics: "a few months is an eternity."
The party is particularly concerned that one in two "caquiste" voters is not steadfast in their support for the CAQ.
More to come.
