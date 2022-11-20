Parti Quebecois demanding bare minimum for 'right to exist' in national assembly
Parti Québécois (PQ) leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is now demanding his party's "right to exist" in the national assembly, saying he is reduced to demanding the bare minimum to do his job in parliament, beginning at the start of the next session on Nov. 29.
With negotiations between the parties at an impasse, St-Pierre Plamondon says he is now ready to take a step back and lower his demands in order to quickly reach an agreement on the recognition of his party in the National Assembly as a parliamentary group.
Dissatisfied with the offers on the table, the PQ opposition feels wronged and unfairly treated by the other three parties represented in the National Assembly, and especially by government House leader Simon Jolin-Barrette.
The PQ is now prepared to give up the position of PQ opposition House leader in the hope that this will help to resolve the impasse. St-Pierre Plamondon wanted Matane-Matapedia MNA Pascal Bérubé to inherit the position of third opposition House leader.
In a telephone interview with The Canadian Press on Friday, St-Pierre Plamondon dismissed out of hand the criticism of all those who believe the PQ was being too greedy in believing it would get all the benefits of full recognition in the national assembly, when it only managed to get three MNAs elected on Oct. 3.
"On the contrary, the PQ has been the least greedy of the three opposition parties," saud St-Pierre Plamondon, convinced that the CAQ government treats the other parties differently. The CAQ, he said, is quick to faviyr "petty politics," and he is calling for fair treatment of all opposition parties.
Normally, to get full recognition, the rules state that a parliamentary group must have had at least 12 MNAs elected or have obtained 20 per cent of the vote.
"We're asking for the bare minimum to exist in the House," says St-Pierre Plamondon, upset that the current government position "exacerbates the already large distortions" between the percentage of votes each party received and the number of seats it won on Oct. 3rd.
"There is a minimum level of functioning that we have not been granted to date," the PQ leader said.
THREE DEMANDS
To break the deadlock, the PQ opposition is essentially demanding three things.
First, it wants an annual operating budget of $800,000 net (not including the remuneration of riding staff), whereas it has been offered $495,000 to date.
Secondly, with regard to speaking rights, it wants a guarantee of being able to ask one of the nine questions per day from the ranks of the opposition.
Finally, the PQ wants to have a seat on the Bureau of the National Assembly, the BAN, which is responsible for managing disputes between parliamentarians and making decisions about the operation of the assembly.
The PQ leader says the demands are small and very reasonable. He is reaching out to the government and the leaders of the other opposition parties with a view to planning a meeting in the next few days and closing the file.
For an opposition party, official recognition is a fundamental issue. It has a direct impact on the funding granted to the parliamentary group and on the speaking time available for it to make its point in the salon bleue, particularly during question period.
Only three PQ MNAs were elected, but it still received 14.6 per cent of the popular vote, ahead of the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ), which is the official opposition which garnered 14.3 per cent of the vote and 21 MNAs (now 19).
Eleven Québec solidaire MNAs were elected with 15.4 per cent of the vote.
If the proposed model is adopted, the speaking time for each opposition party would be divided as follows: for each round of 100 questions, the Liberal opposition could ask 70, Québec solidaire 25 and the PQ only 5.
"The Liberals have 70 questions, and I have five! I got more votes than the rest of them," said the PQ leader, to illustrate the real impact of the distortion on his party.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 20, 2022.
