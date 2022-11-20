Parti Quebecois demanding bare minimum for 'right to exist' in national assembly

Defence minister insists Canada is prepared to face evolving global threats

National Defence Minister Anita Anand insists Canada is ready to handle evolving global threats, after missile explosions in Poland prompted concerns about Russia's war in Ukraine spilling into a NATO country, a tense interaction between the prime minister and China's president was caught on video, North Korea tested a ballistic missile, and a new report from Canada's auditor general states there's a lack of preparedness to properly survey the Arctic, this week.

