One of the ramps in the Turcot Interchange is closed the week of March 26.

Drivers heading south on the Decarie Expressway will not be able to drive to Highway 20 West because that ramp is closed.

Instead, drivers will have to detour via De La Verendrye -- getting off Highway 15, then driving wast along De La Verendrye, turning around on Galt St., then heading east on De La Verendrye until the entrance for the specific roadway that connects to the Turcot Interchange.

This detour will be in place until Monday April 2 and 5 a.m.