Part of Highway 40 in Montreal's West Island closed after truck hits sign
Part of Highway 40 is closed after a truck hit an overhead sign near the Morgan Boulevard exit. (Pedro Querido/CTV News)
MONTREAL -- A section of Highway 40 has been closed after a truck hit an overhead sign near the Morgan Boulevard exit, in Montreal's West Island.
According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), a truck with a hydraulic lift hit the structure late Thursday night.
The eastbound lanes of the highway are closed between Anciens Combattants Boulevard and Morgan Boulevard.
Traffic heading towards downtown Montreal from the west is being forced off the highway towards Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue.
Detours bring drivers either to Highway 20, or south to Highway 30 in the Montérégie.
Officials say the highway will be closed for at least a few hours while workers fix or remove the damaged sign.