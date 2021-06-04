MONTREAL -- A section of Highway 40 has been closed after a truck hit an overhead sign near the Morgan Boulevard exit, in Montreal's West Island.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), a truck with a hydraulic lift hit the structure late Thursday night.

The eastbound lanes of the highway are closed between Anciens Combattants Boulevard and Morgan Boulevard.

MISE À JOUR��#A40 est // Contact entre camion-nacelle et structure de panneaux du MTQ au niveau du boul. MORGAN // #A40 FERMÉE à partir du boul. Anciens Combattants jusqu'à Morgan pendant remplacement structure // Délais: 4 à 5hrs // Détours par #A20 et #A30. pic.twitter.com/9rtR8zz7Qn — Québec 511 (@Qc511_Mtl) June 4, 2021

Traffic heading towards downtown Montreal from the west is being forced off the highway towards Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue.

Detours bring drivers either to Highway 20, or south to Highway 30 in the Montérégie.

Officials say the highway will be closed for at least a few hours while workers fix or remove the damaged sign.