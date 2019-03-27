Featured Video
Part of De Maisonneuve Boulevard near Atwater Avenue to close for maintenance
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, March 27, 2019 8:52PM EDT
Starting in early April, De Maisonneuve Boulevard will be closed between Atwater and Wood avenues.
The city will be refurbishing Atwater Station’s waterproofing membrane.
Workers will also dig shafts for future elevators.
The work is expected to last through spring 2021.
Traffic will be diverted through Sherbooke and Wood streets via Atwater Ave.
