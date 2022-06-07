Parole eligibility difficult to adjust after Quebec City mosque shooter ruling, justice minister says

Justice Minister David Lametti says it is difficult and complex for the federal government to comply with the recent Supreme Court ruling that struck down the stacking of parole ineligibility periods in the Quebec City mosque shooter case.

This accumulation was until recently possible under section 745.51 of the Criminal Code, which was added by the former Harper government but declared unconstitutional at the end of May by Canada's highest court.

The Trudeau government, which has defended the provision in court, is evaluating next steps in its role as legislator, and Lametti said Tuesday that the room to manoeuvre "very, very, very small to work with if there is one."

"It's difficult because the court has said clearly that it's unconstitutional," he said before heading to a cabinet meeting, recalling that the highest court in the land made its ruling unanimously.

Asked if changes to the Criminal Code were possible, the minister asked, "Is it even possible? The use of the notwithstanding clause is always something that you have to do with, I think, a lot of hesitation obviously after (such) a court judgment that you have received."

He added that any use of the notwithstanding clause must follow "very serious reflection" and must occur after a court has ruled on a case. The Montreal MP, however, seemed to rule out this option in the case of section 745.51 of the Criminal Code by repeating that the recent Supreme Court decision is unequivocal and unanimous.

The effect of the ruling is that Alexandre Bissonnette, who killed six people in a shooting at the Quebec City mosque in January 2017, will be able to apply for parole after serving 25 years of his life sentence.

The Supreme Court's decision also ensures that any other offender who has served multiple 25-year cumulative ineligibility periods will be able to seek redress.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 7, 2022.