

CTV Montreal





Parks Canada has cut down nearly a hundred trees along the Lachine Canal to make way for a bike path.

Residents who live around the area were shocked to see that 70 trees were cut over the course of three days.

Only a few stumps remain.

"There seemed to be no concern about what was going to go down," said Lawrence Kuntz, a Little Burgundy resident. "We talked to someone who was working here and he said they're all going to go away. They're all going to be cut. We really didn't feel like we're in control."

One side of the canal still has trees, while the other instead has tractors.

The goal is to add a bike path that's four metres wide, along with a rest area.

Parks Canada wouldn't make anyone available for an interview, but did say in an email that a third of the trees were diseased or damaged.

It cut the others to enhance the experience of visitors to the canal.

Still, some residents questioned the move.

"You're supposed to have trees in the park, right," one resident asked.