Featured Video
Parkinson Superwalk
Published Tuesday, September 11, 2018 10:28AM EDT
What: Parkinson Superwalk (Montreal West Island ed.), an awareness and fundraising family event
Who: organised by Parkinson Canada in Québec
When:Sunday September 16, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Where:John Abbott and MacDonald College Campuses, Ste-Anne de Bellevue
Routes:1 or 5 kms, on asphalt, to walk, run or stroll, as many time as you wish
Why:Funds raised are used for support and education programs, including activities specific to the province of Quebec.
Registration: www.parkinsonsuperwalk.ca
Contact lisa.mintz@parkinson.ca
