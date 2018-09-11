What: Parkinson Superwalk (Montreal West Island ed.), an awareness and fundraising family event

Who: organised by Parkinson Canada in Québec

When:Sunday September 16, 2018 @ 12:30 PM

Where:John Abbott and MacDonald College Campuses, Ste-Anne de Bellevue

Routes:1 or 5 kms, on asphalt, to walk, run or stroll, as many time as you wish

Why:Funds raised are used for support and education programs, including activities specific to the province of Quebec.

Registration: www.parkinsonsuperwalk.ca

Contact lisa.mintz@parkinson.ca