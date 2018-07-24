Event Name: Park Rising Yoga & Health Festival

Dates: Aug. 4 & 5 (Aug. 4, 6:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Aug. 5, 7 a.m. - 8:15 p.m.)

Location: Various locations in Hudson, QC: Studio 462, 462 Main Rd., Hudson, The Willow Place Inn, 208 Main Rd., Hudson, Restaurant Carambola, 72 Cameron Rd., Hudson, and more.)

Festival passes & info: www.parkrising.com, 450-424-9199.

Description: A unique, new health and yoga festival featuring close to 40 yoga, meditation, exercise, breathing, mindfulness, and many more classes, workshops and events, held indoors and outdoors at some of Hudson’s most beautiful, historic locations. There will also be food tastings at renowned restaurants and bistros, as well as live music. Benefitting the Million Tree Project (10 trees will be planted for every one ticket sold!)

*Park Rising coincides with the Hudson Street Fair & Hudson Music Festival.