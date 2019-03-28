

Parents of students attending schools on Nun’s Island are invited to a meeting to discuss the issue on Thursday night, but some aren’t happy with the proposed solution.

The meeting will be held at Ecole Des Marguerite, a four-year-old institution that is already at peak capacity. It’s the second elementary school in Nun’s Island. There are plans to open a third school on the island, but that school won’t open its door for at least three years.

Parents said they’re not happy with the solution that’s been put forth for the interim, which would involve students taking classes in commercial space located in office building Place du Commerce. Among the complaints about that solution is the lack of green space and proximity to the highway.

“It’s just not an appropriate location,” said parent Dominique Seigneur. “Our kids need to be surrounded by other kids. There are 500 kids going to this school right now. If we take a few of them and put them in a commercial building, it’s not the ideal way to continue your schooling. You have to belong to a school. Everything is made for them here, there’s a beautiful back yard, they can walk to school, something which in the proposed solution would be impossible.”