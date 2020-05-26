MONTREAL -- Isabelle Bergman is a 7-year-old first grader at Royal-Vale elementary school in Montreal’s NDG borough.

Rebecca Sohmer, Isabelle’s mother, thought her daughter would be participating in daily online lessons provided by the English Montreal School Board (EMSB) that would span 45 minutes each.

But Sohmer recently found out Isabelle’s teacher will only be checking in with her once a week. The teacher decided to teach smaller groups of children at a time.

“Who is making the decisions? Why haven’t they been able to figure this out?” Sohmer asked.

The EMSB says the directives from the ministry of education gives teachers considerable leeway.

“(All that) they’re required to do is speak to students at least once a week,” said Michael Cohen from the EMSB.

Isabelle’s older brother, who is in grade four, speaks to his teachers twice a day.

“Today our English teacher was telling us to write a poem, and science and phys ed teachers, work-outs to do,” Max said.

The EMSB said parents have the responsibility to use online material available weekly on the board’s website. The teachers are really only there to make sure the child is doing okay.

“They’re trying to stimulate the student, they're trying to keep them in smaller groups which is why it's more productive to do a once-a-week live session with the students,” Cohen said.

Sohmer is worried about the quality of the education her children are receiving, especially considering the contrast between her son and daughter’s teachers.

“I think the adjustment will be very big in September,” Sohmer said. She feels the adjustment may leave her children – and others – behind.