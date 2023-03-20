Parents, students at Que. high school allege incidents of sexual violence

COWANSVILLE, QUE. -

Some parents and students at Massey-Vanier High School in Cowansville are alleging incidents of sexual violence.

The parents say they're concerned for their children's safety.

"We're here today to denounce the Eastern Townships School Board and Massey-Vanier High School-English, all the staff, from principals down to aides, for not hearing the voices of all the girls making reports of sexual assault, sexual harassment, rape and bullying," said parent Anastasia Spanos.

"Girls are reporting, nothing is being done other than taking the 'predators,' I like to call the boys that are behaving this way, into a room to talk to the girls that are being harassed," said parent Nicole Pettersson.

CTV News spoke to one student who didn't want to be on camera but said she's scared to go to school.

"There's been boys and girls who have been sexually harassed at the school (…) it's really not fair that the school is not doing anything about it," said the student.

Eastern Townships School Board President Michael Murray says they, and the police, are listening.

"We take every complaint very, very seriously," he said. "We're also collaborating with the police, who have opened a file and are conducting an investigation."

Quebec provincial police (SQ) would not comment on the investigation.

Ruba Gazal, Quebec Solidaire's education critic, says more needs to be done to protect students.

"It was important for me to be here to support the parents and children who are denouncing an unacceptable situation," she said.

Parents say it's the only school in the area, so sending their kids elsewhere is not an option.

"Nobody is getting heard from the school. We're all dismissed, just like the girls," said Pettersson.