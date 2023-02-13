Parents mourn loss of daughter, a 'ray of sunshine,' killed in Laval daycare bus crash

The second child who was killed last week after a city bus rammed into a Laval daycare has been identified, and her grieving parents describe the four-year-old victim as a "real ray of sunshine" who "loved life."

In a letter published by the parents in francophone media outlets on Monday, Jessica Therrien and Nicolas David say their daughter, Maëva David, is survived by her older brother and sister. The young girl would have turned five years old this coming Saturday.

"She always had the word to make you laugh or to make you react. Her daycare centre was a real-life environment for her, where she loved to go and play with her friends," wrote the parents, who said their child's sudden passing was something that "was not supposed to happen." She

"She had all the makings of an engaged and multi-talented citizen. She will continue to shine in her own way through what she taught us, day by day, through the indelible memories she leaves us as well as through the lessons learned from the unspeakable event that stopped her little heart...but that will not stop her from remaining our little Shooting Star forever."

Last Wednesday, a City of Laval bus driver smashed his vehicle into the front of the Garderie Éducative Ste-Rose, killing two children and injuring six others shortly after parents dropped off their kids for the day.

Jacob Gauthier, 4, has been identified as the other child who was killed. His funeral will be held Thursday at Église Sainte-Rose-de-Lima, a local church where a mass was held last Friday to bring the community together in prayer in honour of the two victims, the injured, and daycare staff.

The place of worship has also been a place that people in the community have turned to in order to mourn the loss of life in the days after the crash, which has devastated the families of the victims, staff members, and people across Quebec.

"This drama has tested us deeply, which makes us ask questions about life and the meaning of life," parish priest Michel Bouchard told those gathered at Friday's service. "And yet, life is the most important thing."

The driver behind the attack, 51-year-old Pierre Ny St-Amand of Laval, has been charged with nine offences, including two counts of first-degree murder. His case returns to court on Friday.

Police still have not identified a motive for the attack that prosecutors allege was a deliberate act.

In their letter published Monday, David's parents expressed their "sorrow" to everyone affected by the tragedy and thanked bystanders who intervened immediately after the crash. "Your gestures touch us greatly and we are grateful to you," they wrote.

The parents said there will be a special ceremony for their daughter at Église Sainte-Rose-de-Lima.

With files from The Canadian Press