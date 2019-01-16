

Two days after dozens of people fell ill at a LaSalle school, concerned parents are keeping their children home because they don't trust the word of school officials.

Ecole des Decouvreurs reopened Wednesday at 7 a.m. after being closed on Monday because of a carbon monoxide leak that sent more than 40 students and staff to hospital.

The first people in the building were those in charge of the school's early morning daycare program, and they faced anxious parents.

Mike Ivkovic decided to keep his child home from Ecole des Decouvreurs until he gets more answers from school officials.

He was at the school early Wednesday morning to demand a meeting with school officials, because he said the information sent to parents by school officials has not been satisfactory.

Several other parents have also decided to keep their children home from school, saying they were still nervous about the building.

One parent, whose name has not been released, has filed a criminal negligence complaint against the staff of Ecole des Decouvreurs and the Marguerite Bourgeoys school board.

Dozens hospitalized on Monday

The school, which houses 270 students, was evacuated Monday and more than 40 students and staff were hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning.

Classes were cancelled on Tuesday while the Marguerite-Bourgeoys School Board began retesting heating systems and carbon monoxide detectors.

Ten children had to be treated in hyperbaric chambers to increase the level of oxygen in their bodies, something emergency pediatric physician and toxicologist Dominic Chalut calls extremely uncommon.

According to Quebec's building code it is recommended, although not obligatory, for buildings that rely on oil, natural gas, or wood heating to have carbon monoxide detectors.

Ecole des Decouvreurs had a carbon monoxide detector which was inspected in October, but it appears it failed to work on Monday.

The school board's chair, Diane Lamarche-Venne, said that all schools administered by Marguerite-Bourgeoys would also be examined, although she could not say how long such an examination would take.