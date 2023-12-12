Parents join striking teachers on picket lines to show support
Parents rallied in support of teachers outside Notre-Dame-de-Grâce School Tuesday morning, demanding an immediate resolution to the unlimited strike by the Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE).
"We feel like we're not being taken into account in this negotiation," said Marie-Hélène Bachand, president of the school's parent committee. "In Montreal, most of the children have been out of school for three weeks and we don't feel the emergency."
Parents say they are behind the teachers and support staff every step of the way, demanding the Quebec government prioritize public education.
"We hear the stories every day when our kids come home from school," said Jennifer Zimmerman, the parent who organized the rally. "There are a lot of kids in the classroom with diverse needs. The teachers and support staff don't have what they need to meet the needs of all of our children."
After three weeks on the picket lines, some teachers admitted to being tired.
"Sometimes, you feel alone against the government, so now we know we have the support of the parents," said Véronique Baudouin, an art teacher at Notre-Dame-de-Grâce School.
"The uncertainty is really awful and also just feeling like we're not being heard," added Desea Trujillo, who teaches kindergarten at the school's annex a few blocks away. "To have the parents come out and organize this for us is amazing. We're not making any money right now, so this is what pays us: the love and support of our community."
Monday, the FAE took to social media to say recent discussions with the government have been productive, with Treasury Board President Sonia Lebel agreeing that negotiators were at a crucial point nearing a possible agreement.
About 66,000 teachers with the FAE have been on an indefinite strike since Nov. 23.
In addition, the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé (FIQ), representing 80,000 nurses, nursing assistants, respiratory therapists and clinical perfusionists, has been on strike since Monday.
The inter-union Common Front, which represents 420,000 public sector workers, is expected to be on strike until Dec. 14.
