MONTREAL -- People in Repentigny are shaken after the death of a 12-year-old boy who was riding his bike home from the library yesterday.

Kids cycle around the suburb all the time, their parents said—they were all putting themselves in the parents’ shoes.

People dropped by the library all day to pay their respects at a makeshift memorial.

“I’m feeling this really deeply,” said Marina Negruta, who has four children, including an 11-year-old boy.

“I have kids, too, who ride their bikes on their own.”

A city truck struck the boy as it turned into the library’s parking lot, according to police reports. He suffered major head injuries.

The driver and a passenger in the vehicle were both treated for shock. Police are still investigating the cause of the accident.

