MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Parents file $1.5M lawsuit after Quebec teacher allegedly lists students' art for sale online

    A screenshot of a website selling artwork made by students at Westwood Junior High School. (Source: 1-mario-perron.pixels.com) A screenshot of a website selling artwork made by students at Westwood Junior High School. (Source: 1-mario-perron.pixels.com)
    Share

    Parents of Montreal-area high school students whose artwork was allegedly listed for sale online by their art teacher have officially filed a lawsuit.

    Ten parents filed a complaint under the Copyright Act for $1.575 million, or $155,000 per plaintiff, from teacher Mario Perron and the Lester B. Pearson School Board (LBPSB) for alleged intellectual property infringement. They are also asking for an apology and for the removal of the students' artwork from the website.

    In February, students as young as 12 attending Westwood Junior High School in Saint-Lazare, Que. discovered their own drawings on multiple items listed for sale online, including t-shirts sold for $55, coffee mugs for $41, and even iPhone cases, being sold at $35 each. The story made international headlines and angry parents vowed to sue.

    The documents have now been filed with the Quebec court, according to parent Joel DeBellefeuille. His brother, lawyer Martin DeBellefeuille, is representing the parents.

    A bailiff is expected to serve the legal papers to the school board shortly, at which point it will have two weeks to respond.

    The Lester B. Pearson School Board told CTV News on Friday that it does not comment on internal investigations of human resources issues. Last month the school board confirmed it had launched an administrative investigation into the teacher.

    - With files from Max Harrold

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer

    Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy, she said in a video announcement on Friday. The Princess of Wales had undergone a planned abdominal surgery in January.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News