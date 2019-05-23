

The Canadian Press





The Granby couple suspected of causing the death of a seven-year-old girl will return to court on Thursday for a bail hearing.

The girl’s father faces charges of kidnapping while his wife is charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault.

The Crown has indicated that more charges may be laid, including negligence causing death or manslaughter, among others. Crown prosecutors have said they must further analyze the evidence against the couple, including the girl’s autopsy report and preliminary results of a police investigation, before making any decisions.

Shortly after the girl’s death on April 30 it was revealed that the girl’s stepmother had pleaded guilty and received an unconditional discharge to charges of assaulting the girl in 2018.

Hundreds of people gathered at the child’s funeral on May 9, with her death sparking uproar over Quebec’s child protection services. Authorities have ordered investigations into her death, including a coroner’s inquiry.