

CTV Montreal





Parc Safari has launched a contest to help chose a name for its baby giraffe.

The female giraffe was born at the zoo in November, and is the second giraffe born at the park in the past five years.

The zoo is asking the public to help choose between two names, Victoire and Stella.

This year Parc Safari will begin construction on a new habitat for its giraffes, rhinoceroses, and elephants.