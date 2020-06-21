MONTREAL -- The City of Montreal continues to lift constrictions as Quebec's COVID-19 numbers drop and announced another trio of reopenings as the mercury rises for summer.

The Parc Jean-Drapeau Society (SPJD) announced Sunday that it would open the Jean-Dore Beach, Aquatic Complex and the Olympic Basin starting at the beginning of July.

“For each of these sports facilities, measures will be taken to comply with the instructions of the health authorities,” reads a news release from City of Montreal.

The Olympic Basin will open the first week of July, while the beach and aquatic complex will open the second and third weeks respectfully.

The SPJD is currently hiring staff and preparing parking lots and water quality at the facilities.

Change rooms will not be available at the beach or aquatic centre, and physically distancing measures will be in place. Only the large pool at the aquatic complex will be open.

Parking lots on Jean-Drapeau have begun opening and will continue to reopen this week.