Paramedics sign deal while other Urgences Santé workers launch strike
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, February 21, 2018 10:56AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 22, 2018 7:27AM EST
Paramedics and support staff who work for Urgences Santé have signed new collective agreements, but 9-1-1 dispatchers are in the middle of a 48-hour strike.
The employer adds that the paramedics' strike and pressure tactics stopped at 11 p.m. Wednesday.
Paramedics signed a new collective agreement with Urgences Santé this week, and so are no longer performing just their essential services.
Meanwhile those who dispatch ambulances began a strike at 11 p.m. Wednesday -- although because they are considered an essential service their job action is limited.
They are asking for salary increases, saying they are paid less than their colleagues elsewhere.
They also want help dealing with extreme psychological stress, noting the turnover rate for dispatchers is quite high, better break rooms, and more full-time employment.
Urgences Santé employees have not had a contract since March 31, 2015.
