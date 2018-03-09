

CTV Montreal





An NDG man believes he’s found a way to force the city to hold public consultations before their plan to close Mount-Royal to traffic goes into effect.

The controversial plan, which was announced in February, would close Camillien Houde Way to cars starting in the spring. Opposition at city hall have spoken out against the pilot project and an online petition has garnered over 25,000 signatures.

Mike Silas regularly uses the roadway to travel between two of his businesses. He plans to start a second petition, this one on paper, to force the consultation.

“I signed the online petition… and in doing so was put in touch with other concerned citizens who wanted to move forward in a much more official manner,” he said. “We found there is a recourse through the Office de la Consultation Publique through which citizens, if you don’t like something that the city does, you can ask for a public consultation.”

Lorraine Raymond also regularly uses Camillien Houde Way and has joined Silas in his efforts.

“We have to obtain 15,000 handwritten signatures and the only people who can sign are people in the 19 boroughs,” she said. “So it locks out a lot of people who have in interest in the issue in Westmount, TMR, (etc)…”

Mayor Valerie Plante told CJAD on Friday morning that she is standing by her plan to not hold consultations before the project begins. Silas said that with such a polarizing issue, people want to have their say.

“The city could have brought this and tables this discussion way ahead of time,” he said.

Lionel Perez, interim head of opposition party Ensemble Montreal, said he wants citizens to be able to collect signatures digitally.