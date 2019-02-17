

The Associated Press





Aleksander Barkov got his second career hat trick and the Florida Panthers beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-3 on Sunday night.

Barkov also had an assist to give him his third four-point game of his career.

Riley Sheahan, Frank Vatrano and Denis Malgin also scored for the Panthers, and Keith Yandle had two assists. James Reimer stopped 28 shots in his second straight start.

Max Domi scored twice for the Canadiens and Brendan Gallagher also had a goal. Antti Niemi allowed three goals on nine shots before being replaced by Carey Price, who finished with 24 saves.

Barkov's second goal gave the Panthers a 4-3 lead on a spectacular goal with 2:11 left in the second. Barkov skated in on Price, then shot from between and behind his legs in front of the crease, flipping the puck high into the net.

Barkov swept the puck past Price from in front at 9:13 of the third to stretch the Panthers lead to 5-3 wuth his third goal of the night. Barkov's first hat trick came on Dec. 15 in a 4-3 win over Toronto