

CTV Montreal





A robbery gone bad seems to be behind the stabbing of two people overnight on Curé Labelle Blvd. in Laval.

The incident happened around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of a McDonald's in the Chomedey district.

Police arrived to find two people in car, both with knife injuries.

Officers said it appears the pair were robbed.

Both victims were taken to hospital with minor injuries.