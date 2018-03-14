Pair stabbed during robbery in Laval
Two people were stabbed during a robbery in Laval on March 14, 2018
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, March 14, 2018 8:37AM EDT
A robbery gone bad seems to be behind the stabbing of two people overnight on Curé Labelle Blvd. in Laval.
The incident happened around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of a McDonald's in the Chomedey district.
Police arrived to find two people in car, both with knife injuries.
Officers said it appears the pair were robbed.
Both victims were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Latest Montreal News
- U.K. expelling 23 Russian diplomats over spy spat
- Stephen Hawking, tourist of the universe, dies at 76
- MMIWG in Montreal: Indigenous activist's murder leaves deep wounds and division
- MMIWG in Montreal: Algonquin woman shares grief over missing siblings
- Quebec to restrict sales of high-alcohol malt drinks