Pair of teenage girls, 15, arrested after girl beaten up in Lachine

Two 15-year-old girls were arrested Tuesday night in connection with the assault of a girl, also 15, that occurred near a Lachine intersection on Aug.13, says Montreal Police (SPVM).

The two suspects are alleged by police to have been "directly" involved in the beating, which was caught on video and shared on social media.

In a press release, police said the victim was set upon at 5 p.m. last Sunday near the corner of 12th Avenue and Notre-Dame Street in Lachine and was punched and kicked in an attack.

The suspects have been released on a promise to appear at Youth Court, while police continue the investigation to determine if anyone else was involved in the assault.

They are inviting anyone who may have information to call 911, or a local police station. They can also contact Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.