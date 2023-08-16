Pair of teenage girls, 15, arrested after girl beaten up in Lachine
Two 15-year-old girls were arrested Tuesday night in connection with the assault of a girl, also 15, that occurred near a Lachine intersection on Aug.13, says Montreal Police (SPVM).
The two suspects are alleged by police to have been "directly" involved in the beating, which was caught on video and shared on social media.
In a press release, police said the victim was set upon at 5 p.m. last Sunday near the corner of 12th Avenue and Notre-Dame Street in Lachine and was punched and kicked in an attack.
The suspects have been released on a promise to appear at Youth Court, while police continue the investigation to determine if anyone else was involved in the assault.
They are inviting anyone who may have information to call 911, or a local police station. They can also contact Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau gov't to respond to 'Freedom Convoy' commission findings; here's a refresher on the recommendations
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised to respond to the Emergencies Act commission's recommendations in six months. That deadline is Friday, so here's a refresher on commissioner Rouleau's calls for change.
Darren Kent, actor in 'Game of Thrones,' dead
Darren Kent, the actor famous for his role of a goatherder in 'Game of Thrones' among other titles, has died.
Ex-CRA employee allegedly embezzled almost $20,000 in CERB, CRCB scam: RCMP
A former Canada Revenue Agency employee has been charged following an investigation into an alleged Canada Emergency Response Benefit scam.
In photos: Fires rage near N.W.T. communities
As fires continue to rage across the Northwest Territories and communities evacuate, residents don't know what they could return to. Here's what it looks like on the ground.
Alberta-N.W.T. wildfires burn area 4 times the size of P.E.I.; flames creep closer to Yellowknife
Wildfires menacing the capital of the Northwest Territories crept closer Wednesday, moving within 16 kilometres of Yellowknife.
'The Blind Side' family lawyers to respond to Michael Oher's accusations as he fights conservatorship
Lawyers for a prominent Memphis couple planned to speak with reporters Wednesday about former NFL player Michael Oher's effort to take control of his finances in a now-public dispute involving those who inspired the Oscar-nominated movie 'The Blind Side.'
Kids overdosing is a public health emergency, Canadian pediatricians say
A new survey says an alarming number of kids age 12 and older have been treated for drug overdoses in Canada.
18-month-old girl's death in Edmonton suspicious: police
Police are investigating the death of a little girl in Edmonton.
Why gas prices are so high and what to expect in the fall
Inflation has increased, according to Statistics Canada, and gas prices are at least partly to blame. Here's why gas could be costing Canadians more over the next few months.
Toronto
-
Eviction notice given to Allan Gardens encampment residents is 'fake,' City of Toronto says
Someone wants to clear out to the encampment in Allan Gardens so badly that they’ve gone so far as to distribute phony eviction notices to people staying in tents there.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Aeroplan numbers, personal information leaked in LCBO data breach
The LCBO says customers' personal Information has been compromised in a data breach – for the second time this year.
-
Ontario casino dealer charged with helping patrons cheat: OPP
A table games dealer at an Ontario casino has been charged with allegedly colluding with patrons, provincial police say.
Atlantic
-
Man turns himself in, charged with Christmas Eve homicide in Halifax
A man has been charged with the homicide of 31-year-old Ryan Michael Sawyer that happened on Christmas Eve in Halifax last year.
-
32-year-old man dead after early morning stabbing in Halifax: police
A 32-year-old man was killed in an alleged stabbing Wednesday morning, Halifax police say.
-
Nova Scotia zoo ‘heartbroken’ by sudden death of 10-year-old lion
A zoo in Aylesford, N.S., is mourning the death of its African lion matriarch.
London
-
Traffic stop leads to impaired, stunt driving charges for novice driver
A novice driver from London, Ont. is facing multiple charges after police stopped them allegedly travelling more than double the speed limit and while intoxicated over the weekend.
-
Airshow London takes flight this September
London International Airport is getting ready to host an airshow from Sept. 8-10.
-
Classic OLG win tone gets tune up from London, Ont.’s Loud Luxury
The next time you have a winning lottery ticket, you’ll hear a connection to the Forest City.
Northern Ontario
-
Turning to dollar stores for groceries? Here's what a dietician recommends
As Canadians continue to feel the financial toll of inflation while grocery shopping, one registered dietitian offers practical tips for cutting costs at dollar stores, without compromising nutrition.
-
Sudbury man says bricks were thrown through his windows after Instagram threat
A Sudbury area man said two bricks were thrown through their window at 3:30 a.m. last Friday after his family received online threats.
-
Young girl mauled by 3 dogs while viewing puppies for sale in Newmarket, Ont.
A nine-year-old was severely injured after police say she was mauled by three dogs while viewing puppies for sale at a residence in Newmarket, Ont. last month.
Calgary
-
Calgary man 'actively exploiting' teenage girls in the sex trade: ALERT
Authorities say more victims of a Calgary man, accused in a human trafficking investigation, have come forward, leading to more charges in the case.
-
18-month-old girl's death in Edmonton suspicious: police
Police are investigating the death of a little girl in Edmonton.
-
Man charged in northeast Calgary break-and-enter
A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a break-and-enter that took place last month in the northeast Calgary community of Renfrew.
Kitchener
-
Crash in Cambridge causing 'significant' traffic delays: Police
Emergency crews are on-scene near the intersection of Bishop Street and Hespeler Road in Cambridge where an SUV appears to have driven off the road and collided with a Hakim Optical location.
-
Fatal head-on crash closes section of Highway 6 between Guelph and Hamilton
A section of Highway 6 between Guelph and Hamilton is shut down after a fatal head-on crash.
-
Memorial to Kitchener homicide victim growing outside downtown restaurant
Flowers, a basketball, a banner and hand written notes are among the items that have been left in honour of 18-year-old Joshua Tarnue.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Missing Kwikwetlem councillor found dead, B.C. homicide investigators say
An elected council member from the Kwikwetlem First Nation who was reported missing last week has been found dead, homicide investigators confirmed Wednesday.
-
3rd suspect, getaway vehicle involved in June killing of B.C. Sikh leader, police say
Homicide investigators say a third suspect was involved in the slaying of a Sikh leader outside a Surrey gurdwara in June.
-
TransLink's trolley keychains already being resold for up to $600 online
Just hours after TransLink began selling limited-edition Compass keychains shaped like trolley buses, resellers are offering them online for as much as $600.
Edmonton
-
18-month-old girl's death in Edmonton suspicious: police
Police are investigating the death of a little girl in Edmonton.
-
Wanted man facing 8 charges after Mill Woods shelter-in-place order
The man charged in connection to a recent shelter-in-place order in Mill Woods was wanted on 15 outstanding warrants, Edmonton police have revealed.
-
Canadian Ford looking to secure Edmonton Elks first win of season
Tre Ford is returning to the scene of his first win as a CFL starting quarterback.
Windsor
-
Police seek suspect in restaurant arson investigation
Windsor police are asking for help identifying a suspect wanted for arson at a restaurant on Howard Avenue.
-
Warrant issued for suspect accused of identity fraud
Windsor police have issued a warrant and released the name of a suspect wanted in an identity fraud investigation.
-
Housing starts decreasing in Windsor-Essex
The number of housing starts is falling in Windsor-Essex.
Regina
-
Explosives Disposal Unit investigating suspicious item near St. Michael School
Regina police's Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU) is investigating a suspicious item around St. Michael School.
-
High winds prompt special weather statements for parts of Sask.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a special weather statement for parts of southern Saskatchewan as high wind gusts are expected to continue throughout the day Wednesday.
-
Saskatchewan begins forming new police service; critics question lack of oversight
The Saskatchewan Party government has begun establishing a new provincial police service, but the minister in charge says it won't have an oversight body until boots are on the ground.
Ottawa
-
Construction on Ottawa's north-south rail line hits another delay
Construction on Ottawa's north-south rail line has hit a new delay, with handover of the Trillium Line now not expected until at least early November.
-
High-rise proposal near Experimental Farm approved by city of Ottawa committee
A city of Ottawa committee has voted to approve a controversial plan to build high-rises near the Central Experimental Farm.
-
Ottawa police seize handgun with automatic switch in Orleans drug bust
Ottawa police say an investigation into drug trafficking in the capital has led to a seizure of drugs and weapons.
Saskatoon
-
Court clears way for Sask. man's extradition to Northern Ireland to face decades-old sexual abuse charges
A former Meadow Lake pastor has lost a bid to avoid extradition to the United Kingdom to face historical sexual abuse charges.
-
Sask. leader announces run for Assembly of First Nations national chief
Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) vice-chief David Pratt has announced he's running for the top job at the Assembly of First Nations (AFN).
-
Dynamic solution needed to solve Saskatoon's housing problem, expert says
Saskatoon benchmark home prices hit an all-time high of $384,200 in July, indicating high demand and low supply.