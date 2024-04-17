MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Pair of Canadian Geese choose Laval courthouse as unusual nesting spot

    A pair of Canadian Geese chose to make its nest outside the Laval courthouse and though it is a strange location, it was still a pleasant sighting for some.

    A male and female Canada goose have nested at the Laval courthouse, where the female has laid eggs. (photo: Laurence Brisson Dubreuil / CTV News)

    "It's a very cool sight to see. I'm happy to see this. I'm probably going to come back the next day to see if he's still there or she's still there," said Sarah Pereira, a Laval resident.

    For lawyer John Pepper, it was a welcome sign that spring has sprung.

